Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $814.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $56.69 or 0.00339557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022692 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,612,331 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.