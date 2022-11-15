Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.