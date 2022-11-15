Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTSRF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Lotus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

