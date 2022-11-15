Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 954,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,982,066 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $1.89.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268,128 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

