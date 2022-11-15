Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 4,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 39.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.