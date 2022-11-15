Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

