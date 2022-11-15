Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

