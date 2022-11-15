Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $459,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.