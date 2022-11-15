Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.