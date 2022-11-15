Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

