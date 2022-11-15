Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,525.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

