Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Luminex Resources Trading Up 5.1 %
LUMIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
About Luminex Resources
