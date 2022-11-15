Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in October

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Luminex Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

LUMIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

