Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,624,051 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.79% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $138,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 144.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

