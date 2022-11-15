Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 53,894 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 206,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

