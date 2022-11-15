Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $115,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

