Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,153 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.95% of United Rentals worth $162,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.73.

URI opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $389.15. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.93 and its 200 day moving average is $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

