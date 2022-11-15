Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $148,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

