Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $97,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $585.00 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

