Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $124.46 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $124,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $387.81 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $703.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.