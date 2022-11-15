Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $99.35 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Emerson Electric worth $99,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

