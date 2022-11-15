Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,038 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $88,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

