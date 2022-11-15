Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Down 4.9%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $41.22. 8,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 187,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

