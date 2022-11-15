MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,973. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $345,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

