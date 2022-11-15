MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $61.27 million and approximately $708,053.91 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00584558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.35 or 0.30448671 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

