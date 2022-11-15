Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Benchmark to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 4,528,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 337.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,552 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $7,685,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 217.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 151,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 18.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

