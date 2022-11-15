Maker Price Hits $695.65 (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $680.09 million and $30.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $695.65 or 0.04195145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

