Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,118. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

