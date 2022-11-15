MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Trading Down 2.7 %

MNKD stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

