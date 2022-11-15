Manuel Kadre Purchases 64,487 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 2,674,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $594.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on BHG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
