Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

Marriott International stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,656. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

