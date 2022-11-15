Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.