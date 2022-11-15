Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 891,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,813,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

