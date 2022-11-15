Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $500,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $341.21. 116,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $328.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

