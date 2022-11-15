Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

