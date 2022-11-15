MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

MaxCyte Stock Down 1.3 %

MXCT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $697.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.55. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 over the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 588.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 6,011.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.