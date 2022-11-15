Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 161,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,874. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

Several research firms have commented on MEC. TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 854,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

