McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.31. 426,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.