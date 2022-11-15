McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.09. 35,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.42. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

