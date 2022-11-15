Mdex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.34 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and $41.34 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,646,796 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

