MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MDJM Stock Down 6.7 %

MDJH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. MDJM has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

