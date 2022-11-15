Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.51 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.66). 127,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 356,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.65).

Medica Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £172.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.83.

Medica Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Medica Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Insider Activity

Medica Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 59,900 shares of Medica Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £74,875 ($87,984.72).

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

