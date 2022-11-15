MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTAC remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 27,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. MedTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

