Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Membership Collective Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. The business had revenue of $243.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

Shares of MCG stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth $5,839,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

