Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.



Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.



Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.



In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.





Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

