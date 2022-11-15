Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
CVE MNO traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.