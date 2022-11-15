Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

CVE MNO traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.