MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 785.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €12.00 ($12.37) to €11.40 ($11.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

