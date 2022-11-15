Metahero (HERO) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.01661486 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.01782431 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

