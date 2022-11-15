Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.77 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00014346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.77 million and $1.07 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,693,349 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.21392584 USD and is down -12.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $968,476.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

