MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 545 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,931,000 after buying an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

