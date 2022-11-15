MGO One Seven LLC Buys 41,398 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 690.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.57% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

